Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. Has $533,000 Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,369 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 457 shares during the period. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $533,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the first quarter worth $1,490,492,000. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 3,332.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,267,593 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $766,903,000 after purchasing an additional 6,084,993 shares in the last quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $459,245,000. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at about $493,715,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the first quarter worth about $425,567,000. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Calvin Mcdonald bought 11,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $85.06 per share, with a total value of $999,965.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 22,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,897,943.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE DIS opened at $90.55 on Monday. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $78.73 and a 52-week high of $123.74. The stock has a market cap of $164.22 billion, a PE ratio of 98.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $91.06 and a 200-day moving average of $102.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.08 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 5.30%. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Walt Disney from $145.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $136.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.95.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

