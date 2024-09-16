Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. Has $652,000 Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 12.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,396 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 199 shares during the period. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LMT. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,589,447 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,173,641,000 after buying an additional 336,588 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 29.7% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 953,285 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $433,621,000 after purchasing an additional 218,506 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 833,264 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $389,218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,942 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 91.8% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 574,017 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $260,169,000 after buying an additional 274,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 3.3% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 505,427 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $236,085,000 after acquiring an additional 16,280 shares in the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

NYSE LMT opened at $569.91 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $534.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $484.26. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $393.77 and a twelve month high of $578.73. The stock has a market cap of $135.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.85, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.45 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.05 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 95.03% and a net margin of 9.48%. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $3.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.10%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Timothy S. Cahill sold 3,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.36, for a total value of $2,048,556.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,877 shares in the company, valued at $4,574,850.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on LMT shares. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $511.00 to $538.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $503.00 to $599.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $518.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $483.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $553.43.

Read Our Latest Report on Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.