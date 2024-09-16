Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. Reduces Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 5.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 666 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $2,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWD. 9258 Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $229,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,894,000 after purchasing an additional 3,539 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 304,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,377,000 after purchasing an additional 31,077 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 29,796 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,924,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 62.6% in the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,389 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,882,000 after acquiring an additional 4,385 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSEARCA IWD opened at $186.18 on Monday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $143.34 and a 12 month high of $188.47. The stock has a market cap of $58.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $181.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $177.21.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

