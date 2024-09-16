Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. Sells 519 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 519 shares during the period. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,038,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,787,771,000 after acquiring an additional 999,735 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 141.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,677,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,724,000 after acquiring an additional 982,323 shares in the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1,460.0% during the fourth quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 973,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,242,000 after buying an additional 911,104 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,886,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,931,000 after buying an additional 897,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,774,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,352,213,000 after buying an additional 727,760 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $176.82 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.96 and a 12-month high of $88.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $172.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.31.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.