Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. Trims Holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. reduced its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 477 shares during the period. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd.’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $1,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JEPI. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $82,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 6,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 63,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,504,000 after purchasing an additional 6,348 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 756,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,565,000 after purchasing an additional 60,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 10,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 3,120 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA JEPI opened at $58.83 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.91. The company has a market cap of $34.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1 year low of $51.38 and a 1 year high of $58.88.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.