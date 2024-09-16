Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. Trims Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. reduced its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 77,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 1.6% of Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $5,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. WFA Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 102.3% during the 1st quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,850.0% in the fourth quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at about $32,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $76.01 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $119.34 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $74.50 and a 200-day moving average of $73.89.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

