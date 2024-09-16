Webjet Limited (OTCMKTS:WEBJF) Short Interest Up 50.4% in August

Webjet Limited (OTCMKTS:WEBJF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 361,300 shares, a growth of 50.4% from the August 15th total of 240,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Webjet Stock Performance
Shares of WEBJF opened at $5.00 on Monday. Webjet has a one year low of $5.00 and a one year high of $5.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.96.
About Webjet
