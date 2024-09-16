Webjet Limited (OTCMKTS:WEBJF) Short Interest Up 50.4% in August

Webjet Limited (OTCMKTS:WEBJF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 361,300 shares, a growth of 50.4% from the August 15th total of 240,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Webjet Stock Performance

Shares of WEBJF opened at $5.00 on Monday. Webjet has a one year low of $5.00 and a one year high of $5.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.96.

About Webjet

Webjet Limited provides online travel booking services in Australia, New Zealand, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Business to Consumer Travel and Business to Business Travel segments. The company enables its customers to compare, combine, and book domestic and international travel flight deals, hotel accommodation packages, travel insurances, rental cars, and motorhomes.

