Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:WIA)

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (NYSE:WIA – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, September 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st.

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 84.0% per year over the last three years.

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund Price Performance

NYSE:WIA traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $8.37. 524,458 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,762. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.07. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund has a 52 week low of $7.56 and a 52 week high of $8.39.

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund Company Profile

Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Securities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.

Featured Articles

