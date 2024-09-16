Westwood Global Investments LLC Purchases 20,056 Shares of Flutter Entertainment plc (NYSE:FLUT)

Westwood Global Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Flutter Entertainment plc (NYSE:FLUT – Free Report) by 205.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,829 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,056 shares during the period. Flutter Entertainment makes up approximately 0.3% of Westwood Global Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Westwood Global Investments LLC’s holdings in Flutter Entertainment were worth $5,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FLUT. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in Flutter Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flutter Entertainment during the second quarter valued at $37,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Flutter Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Flutter Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in Flutter Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth about $67,000.
Flutter Entertainment Stock Performance
Shares of FLUT opened at $221.47 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $203.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $199.84. Flutter Entertainment plc has a 52 week low of $148.00 and a 52 week high of $226.40.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts have recently commented on FLUT shares. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $263.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $247.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Flutter Entertainment from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Flutter Entertainment from $222.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $246.44.
Read Our Latest Research Report on Flutter Entertainment
Flutter Entertainment Profile
Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Flutter Entertainment
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- 3 Defensive Stock Alternatives to Bonds If Interest Rates Drop
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- Symbotic’s Double-Bagger Potential as It Hits a Key Inflection
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- High Dividend Yields Make These 2 Shipping Stocks Stand Out
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLUT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flutter Entertainment plc (NYSE:FLUT – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Flutter Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flutter Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.