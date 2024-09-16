WINTON GROUP Ltd Boosts Stock Holdings in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Free Report) by 96.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,636 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,337 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $2,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Macy’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Macy’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in Macy’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Macy’s in the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Macy’s by 333.3% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 87.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:M opened at $15.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 500.00 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.27. Macy’s, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.54 and a 52 week high of $22.10.

Macy’s ( NYSE:M Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.23. Macy’s had a return on equity of 23.14% and a net margin of 0.80%. The business had revenue of $4.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Macy’s, Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.1737 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. Macy’s’s payout ratio is 2,300.00%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on M. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Macy’s from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Macy’s in a research report on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Macy’s from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

In other news, CEO Antony Spring sold 18,981 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.96, for a total transaction of $359,879.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 267,265 shares in the company, valued at $5,067,344.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Antony Spring sold 18,981 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.96, for a total transaction of $359,879.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,067,344.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Danielle L. Kirgan sold 24,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.96, for a total transaction of $457,827.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 348,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,598,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,665 shares of company stock worth $842,372. Insiders own 2.77% of the company’s stock.

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications in the United States. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands.

