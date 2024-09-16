WINTON GROUP Ltd Buys 7,635 Shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,569 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,635 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $1,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Teck Resources by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,721,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $765,493,000 after purchasing an additional 290,034 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 98.8% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 11,937,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $504,588,000 after acquiring an additional 5,933,226 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Teck Resources by 2.4% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,604,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $394,178,000 after acquiring an additional 203,607 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Teck Resources by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,388,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $270,918,000 after acquiring an additional 174,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Teck Resources by 7.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,103,740 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $292,441,000 after acquiring an additional 416,070 shares during the last quarter. 78.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE TECK opened at $46.33 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $23.70 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.48. Teck Resources Limited has a 52-week low of $34.38 and a 52-week high of $55.13.

Teck Resources ( NYSE:TECK Get Free Report ) (TSE:TECK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 9.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Teck Resources Limited will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This is an increase from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.40%. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is currently 16.37%.

TECK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Teck Resources from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Teck Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Teck Resources from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Teck Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.00.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. Its principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

