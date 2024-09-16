WINTON GROUP Ltd Invests $1.10 Million in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM)

WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 16,544 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,096,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Sanmina by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,411 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its position in Sanmina by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 11,881 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Sanmina by 108.4% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 494 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Sanmina by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,571 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Sanmina by 1.1% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 27,900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.71% of the company’s stock.

SANM stock opened at $67.08 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.78. Sanmina Co. has a 12-month low of $43.40 and a 12-month high of $76.84.

Sanmina ( NASDAQ:SANM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.03). Sanmina had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Sanmina Co. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th.

In other news, Director Krish A. Prabhu sold 4,803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.39, for a total transaction of $323,674.17. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,166 shares in the company, valued at $1,291,596.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Eugene A. Delaney sold 8,688 shares of Sanmina stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.83, for a total value of $650,123.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 92,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,899,251.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Krish A. Prabhu sold 4,803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.39, for a total transaction of $323,674.17. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,291,596.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 104,320 shares of company stock valued at $7,294,883 over the last ninety days. 3.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

