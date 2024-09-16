WINTON GROUP Ltd Invests $1.54 Million in Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT)

WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 45,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,536,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IOT. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Samsara by 18.1% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 27,433,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,499,000 after acquiring an additional 4,207,974 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Samsara by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,639,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,584,000 after buying an additional 2,797,326 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Samsara by 12.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,101,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,253,000 after buying an additional 1,841,149 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Samsara by 102.1% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,628,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,266,000 after purchasing an additional 3,853,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its position in shares of Samsara by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 2,228,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,225,000 after purchasing an additional 243,170 shares in the last quarter. 89.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Samsara alerts:

Samsara Stock Performance

NYSE:IOT opened at $47.44 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.13 billion, a PE ratio of -94.88 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.21 and its 200 day moving average is $36.55. Samsara Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.48 and a fifty-two week high of $47.68.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Samsara ( NYSE:IOT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $300.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.53 million. Samsara had a negative return on equity of 20.39% and a negative net margin of 24.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Samsara Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Samsara from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Samsara from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Samsara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Samsara from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Samsara in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Samsara presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.07.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Samsara

Insider Buying and Selling at Samsara

In related news, CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 96,000 shares of Samsara stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.49, for a total transaction of $2,831,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,466,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,241,157.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 96,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.49, for a total value of $2,831,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,466,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,241,157.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO James Andrew Munk sold 1,093 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.31, for a total transaction of $51,709.83. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 319,667 shares in the company, valued at $15,123,445.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,858,859 shares of company stock worth $73,525,632. 60.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Samsara

(Free Report)

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Samsara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Samsara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.