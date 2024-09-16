WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 20,294 Shares of Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lessened its holdings in Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG – Free Report) by 43.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,492 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 20,294 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned 0.07% of Dorian LPG worth $1,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Dorian LPG in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG by 60.3% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Dorian LPG by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,821 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dorian LPG by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 3,125 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dorian LPG in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dorian LPG

In other news, COO Alexander C. Hadjipateras sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total transaction of $90,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 82,823 shares in the company, valued at $2,991,566.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DNB Markets upgraded shares of Dorian LPG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Dorian LPG from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd.

Dorian LPG Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE LPG opened at $34.47 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.99. Dorian LPG Ltd. has a 52-week low of $25.58 and a 52-week high of $51.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a current ratio of 4.60.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The shipping company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $114.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.70 million. Dorian LPG had a return on equity of 30.64% and a net margin of 54.48%. Dorian LPG’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dorian LPG Ltd. will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

Dorian LPG Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th. Dorian LPG’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.16%.

Dorian LPG Profile

(Free Report)

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. It owns and operates twenty-five very large gas carriers (VLGCs). The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

See Also

