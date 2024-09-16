WINTON GROUP Ltd Takes Position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 36,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,220,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 108,032,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,599,652,000 after purchasing an additional 13,738,345 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 107.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,654,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,487,000 after buying an additional 12,259,471 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $317,979,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 9.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,840,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,786,075,000 after buying an additional 7,825,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,569,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

KDP stock opened at $37.61 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.21. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.66 and a 12 month high of $37.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.62.

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.45. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is an increase from Keurig Dr Pepper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.35%.

KDP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Friday, July 26th. Evercore ISI upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.50.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

