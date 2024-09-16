Wirtual (WIRTUAL) Trading Up 2.8% Over Last 7 Days

Wirtual (WIRTUAL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 16th. One Wirtual token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Wirtual has traded 2.8% higher against the dollar. Wirtual has a total market capitalization of $100.23 million and $0.02 worth of Wirtual was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wirtual Profile

Wirtual’s launch date was September 20th, 2021. Wirtual’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Wirtual’s official message board is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=undefined. Wirtual’s official website is wirtual.co. Wirtual’s official Twitter account is @wirtualapp and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “WIRTUAL is an Exercise to Earn application. Earn WIRTUAL coins through exercise and exchange coins for store purchases physical products & NFTs, event ticket, organize virtual sport events and holder ranking to access features.

[Telegram](https://t.me/wirtual%5Fcommunity)[Discord](https://discord.gg/ubxHPr65Jm)[Facebook](https://www.facebook.com/wirtualapp/)

[Docs](https://document.wirtual.co/documents/about)”

Buying and Selling Wirtual

