WiseTech Global Limited (ASX:WTC) Insider Sells A$46,057,160.84 in Stock

WiseTech Global Limited (ASX:WTC – Get Free Report) insider Richard White sold 364,261 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$126.44 ($84.29), for a total transaction of A$46,057,160.84 ($30,704,773.89).

Richard White also recently made the following trade(s):

Get WiseTech Global alerts:

On Thursday, September 5th, Richard White sold 379,436 shares of WiseTech Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of A$121.37 ($80.91), for a total value of A$46,052,147.32 ($30,701,431.55).

On Thursday, August 29th, Richard White sold 387,099 shares of WiseTech Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of A$118.76 ($79.17), for a total transaction of A$45,971,877.24 ($30,647,918.16).

On Friday, June 28th, Richard White sold 439,345 shares of WiseTech Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of A$95.19 ($63.46), for a total transaction of A$41,821,250.55 ($27,880,833.70).

On Thursday, June 20th, Richard White sold 373,940 shares of WiseTech Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of A$93.22 ($62.15), for a total transaction of A$34,858,686.80 ($23,239,124.53).

WiseTech Global Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 1.02.

WiseTech Global Increases Dividend

WiseTech Global Company Profile

The business also recently declared a Final dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be issued a $0.092 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.07%. This is a boost from WiseTech Global’s previous Final dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. WiseTech Global’s payout ratio is 22.78%.

(Get Free Report)

WiseTech Global Limited provides software solutions to the logistics execution industry in the Americas, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and internationally. The company offers CargoWise, a software platform for logistics service providers that enables execution of complex logistics transactions and manage operations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for WiseTech Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WiseTech Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.