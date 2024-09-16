Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Shares Purchased by Plato Investment Management Ltd

Plato Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,212 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 127 shares during the quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Workday were worth $718,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WDAY. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in shares of Workday by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 384 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its stake in shares of Workday by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 1,658 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Workday by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 869 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Workday by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 5,135 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Workday by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,241 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Workday alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on WDAY. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Workday from $325.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Barclays upped their target price on Workday from $286.00 to $289.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Workday from $325.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Workday from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.15.

Workday Trading Down 0.5 %

WDAY opened at $250.05 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $235.24 and its 200-day moving average is $243.02. Workday, Inc. has a 52-week low of $199.81 and a 52-week high of $311.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.05, a P/E/G ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.35.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Workday had a net margin of 19.59% and a return on equity of 5.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. Analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Workday

In related news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 56,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.58, for a total value of $12,240,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 730,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $159,563,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 56,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.58, for a total value of $12,240,480.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 730,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $159,563,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 3,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.67, for a total transaction of $710,383.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,856,813.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 466,402 shares of company stock valued at $107,992,034. 20.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Workday

(Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.