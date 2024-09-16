World Kinect (NYSE:WKC) Shares Gap Down to $29.00

World Kinect Co. (NYSE:WKC – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $29.00, but opened at $28.23. World Kinect shares last traded at $28.61, with a volume of 28,215 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WKC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on World Kinect from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America boosted their target price on World Kinect from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered World Kinect from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, World Kinect presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

World Kinect Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.15.

World Kinect (NYSE:WKC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.08). World Kinect had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 0.29%. The company had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that World Kinect Co. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

World Kinect Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. World Kinect’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.12%.

Insider Activity at World Kinect

In other World Kinect news, CEO Michael J. Kasbar sold 58,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.92, for a total value of $1,645,828.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,019,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,452,238.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other World Kinect news, Director John L. Manley sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.28, for a total transaction of $452,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 49,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,403,083.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Kasbar sold 58,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.92, for a total value of $1,645,828.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,019,063 shares in the company, valued at $28,452,238.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in World Kinect during the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in World Kinect in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of World Kinect in the 4th quarter valued at $148,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. grew its position in shares of World Kinect by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 6,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new stake in World Kinect during the 2nd quarter worth $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.06% of the company’s stock.

World Kinect Company Profile

World Kinect Corporation operates as an energy management company in the United States, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. This segment also offers fuel management, price risk management, ground handling, dispatch services, and trip planning services, such as flight planning and scheduling, weather reports and overflight permits; payment and processing services; and operates a web-based marketplace platform.

Featured Stories

