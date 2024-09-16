Wrapped CRO 24-Hour Volume Hits $574,814.07 (WCRO)

Wrapped CRO (WCRO) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 16th. During the last week, Wrapped CRO has traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Wrapped CRO has a total market capitalization of $68.61 million and $574,814.07 worth of Wrapped CRO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped CRO token can now be bought for about $0.0801 or 0.00000136 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Wrapped CRO

Wrapped CRO’s total supply is 856,601,133 tokens. Wrapped CRO’s official Twitter account is @cryptocom. The official website for Wrapped CRO is crypto.com.

Buying and Selling Wrapped CRO

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped CRO (WCRO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Cronos platform. Wrapped CRO has a current supply of 856,060,575.3096075. The last known price of Wrapped CRO is 0.07977308 USD and is down -3.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 308 active market(s) with $591,481.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://crypto.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped CRO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped CRO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped CRO using one of the exchanges listed above.

