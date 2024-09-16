Wrapped Matic (WMATIC) Trading Down 1% This Week

Wrapped Matic (WMATIC) traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. One Wrapped Matic token can currently be bought for $0.38 or 0.00000654 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Wrapped Matic has traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Wrapped Matic has a total market cap of $50.20 million and $26.82 million worth of Wrapped Matic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000075 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Wrapped Matic Token Profile

Wrapped Matic’s total supply is 132,740,388 tokens. Wrapped Matic’s official website is matic.network.

Buying and Selling Wrapped Matic

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Matic (WMATIC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Polygon platform. Wrapped Matic has a current supply of 131,665,173.39621109. The last known price of Wrapped Matic is 0.38245126 USD and is down -5.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3358 active market(s) with $23,699,359.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://matic.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Matic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Matic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped Matic using one of the exchanges listed above.

