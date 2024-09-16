Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) Shares Down 6.9%

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 6.9% on Monday . The company traded as low as $12.79 and last traded at $12.79. 53,092 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 351,125 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.74.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on YMAB. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Truist Financial started coverage on Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.14.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.66 and a 200-day moving average of $13.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $579.86 million, a P/E ratio of -26.12 and a beta of 0.70.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.08). Y-mAbs Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 24.88% and a negative net margin of 28.44%. The business had revenue of $22.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Joris Wilms sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.69, for a total transaction of $73,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 30,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,514. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 21.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 66.1% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 3,340 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $297,000. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $306,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 8.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.85% of the company’s stock.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma in the bone or bone marrow.

