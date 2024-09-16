yearn.finance Achieves Market Cap of $160.77 Million (YFI)

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. yearn.finance has a market cap of $160.77 million and approximately $9.18 million worth of yearn.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One yearn.finance token can currently be purchased for about $4,789.98 or 0.08261725 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, yearn.finance has traded down 4.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

yearn.finance Token Profile

yearn.finance was first traded on July 17th, 2020. yearn.finance’s total supply is 36,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 33,563 tokens. yearn.finance’s official website is yearn.finance. The official message board for yearn.finance is medium.com/iearn. yearn.finance’s official Twitter account is @yearnfi.

Buying and Selling yearn.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Yearn.finance (YFI) is a DeFi protocol created by Andre Cronje that automates yield farming by finding and investing in the highest-yielding opportunities in DeFi. It aims to maximize returns and reduce risks for users and allows YFI token holders to participate in governance decisions.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as yearn.finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire yearn.finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy yearn.finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

