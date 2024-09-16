YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.77.

YPF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on YPF Sociedad Anónima from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. StockNews.com raised YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from $22.90 to $25.60 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $23.50 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd.

NYSE:YPF opened at $23.31 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. YPF Sociedad Anónima has a 12-month low of $9.57 and a 12-month high of $24.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 1.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.86.

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $4.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.59 billion. YPF Sociedad Anónima had a negative net margin of 4.57% and a positive return on equity of 22.86%. Equities research analysts expect that YPF Sociedad Anónima will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 2,877.9% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,051,599 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $18,077,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,286 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima during the 4th quarter worth approximately $995,000. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 914.9% in the 4th quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. now owns 124,222 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,113,000 after buying an additional 111,982 shares during the last quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima in the fourth quarter valued at $7,471,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in YPF Sociedad Anónima during the fourth quarter worth $1,234,000. 10.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

YPF Sociedad Anónima, an energy company, engages in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. Its upstream operations include the exploration, exploitation, and production of crude oil, and natural gas. The company’s downstream operations include petrochemical production and crude oil refining; transportation and distribution refined and petrochemical products; commercialization of crude oil, petrochemical products, and specialties.

