Zcash (ZEC) Market Cap Reaches $471.73 Million

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 4.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. One Zcash coin can now be bought for approximately $28.89 or 0.00050005 BTC on major exchanges. Zcash has a market cap of $471.73 million and $53.78 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Zcash has traded up 0.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.87 or 0.00037850 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.70 or 0.00013326 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000395 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000080 BTC.

About Zcash

Zcash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 16,328,269 coins. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Zcash is z.cash. Zcash’s official message board is forum.z.cash. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Zcash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCash (ZEC) is a digital currency and decentralized open-source cryptocurrency, launched in 2016. It provides users with enhanced privacy and selective transparency of transactions. ZCash is based on the zero-knowledge proof protocol known as zk-SNARKs. This protocol allows the network to maintain a secure ledger of balances without disclosing the parties or amounts involved. Transactions can be audited, verified and tracked without revealing the sender, receiver or transaction amount. ZEC is an inflationary currency, with a maximum supply of 21 million coins. It is accepted by a growing number of merchants, exchanges and other services.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zcash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

