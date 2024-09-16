Zebec Network Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $10.63 Million (ZBCN)

Zebec Network (ZBCN) traded down 6.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 16th. During the last week, Zebec Network has traded up 35.6% against the dollar. One Zebec Network token can now be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Zebec Network has a market cap of $78.34 million and approximately $10.63 million worth of Zebec Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zebec Network Token Profile

Zebec Network’s total supply is 99,999,416,207 tokens and its circulating supply is 60,472,369,193 tokens. Zebec Network’s official Twitter account is @zebec_hq. The official website for Zebec Network is zebec.io.

Buying and Selling Zebec Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Zebec Network (ZBCN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Solana platform. Zebec Network has a current supply of 99,999,416,207.29042 with 60,472,369,193.49041 in circulation. The last known price of Zebec Network is 0.00133245 USD and is up 0.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 40 active market(s) with $11,096,190.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://zebec.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zebec Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zebec Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zebec Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

