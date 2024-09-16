Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Shares Sold by Black Creek Investment Management Inc.

Black Creek Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 572,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 428,505 shares during the period. Zebra Technologies comprises 6.6% of Black Creek Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 1.11% of Zebra Technologies worth $177,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZBRA. Norden Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $2,108,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 105.5% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,612,000 after buying an additional 7,853 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in Zebra Technologies by 72.0% in the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 21,569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,896,000 after acquiring an additional 9,032 shares during the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. raised its stake in Zebra Technologies by 6,195.6% during the fourth quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 2,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 2,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the first quarter worth about $1,272,000. 91.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Zebra Technologies news, insider Jeffrey F. Schmitz sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.69, for a total value of $341,690.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,312,342.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ZBRA has been the topic of several research reports. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $375.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $370.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays raised their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $314.00 to $347.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Stephens upped their target price on Zebra Technologies from $380.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $345.00 price target (up from $315.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $349.64.

Zebra Technologies Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $337.48 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $332.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $312.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.28. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $194.59 and a 52-week high of $372.93. The company has a market capitalization of $17.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.96 and a beta of 1.65.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.70. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.24 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current year.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

