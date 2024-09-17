1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) Short Interest Up 21.6% in August

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,430,000 shares, an increase of 21.6% from the August 15th total of 2,820,000 shares. Currently, 12.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 274,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 12.5 days.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Stock Up 1.3 %

1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.94. The stock had a trading volume of 93,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,430. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.41. The company has a market capitalization of $509.83 million, a P/E ratio of -66.92, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM has a 12 month low of $6.27 and a 12 month high of $11.42.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.07). 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a positive return on equity of 2.45%. The business had revenue of $360.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $374.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.28) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 96.5% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 10,532 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 5,173 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in the first quarter worth $167,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,265 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 25,633 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM during the 2nd quarter worth $256,000. Institutional investors own 38.43% of the company’s stock.

Separately, DA Davidson raised shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, August 30th.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc provides gifts for various occasions in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Floral & Gifts, Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets, and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements, plants, gifts, personalized products, dipped berries, popcorns, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wines, and gift-quality fruits.

