1,150 Shares in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Acquired by Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC

Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,150 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MDT. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 30,884,412 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,691,577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044,109 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 3.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,817,063 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,901,357,000 after buying an additional 727,931 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 12,634,161 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,040,802,000 after buying an additional 346,641 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Medtronic by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 8,307,123 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $653,854,000 after acquiring an additional 637,931 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Medtronic by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,120,554 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $560,494,000 after acquiring an additional 515,751 shares during the period. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medtronic Price Performance

MDT opened at $90.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $115.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.77, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $83.86 and a 200-day moving average of $82.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.13. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $68.84 and a 1-year high of $91.49.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.90 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 12.06%. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 101.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MDT. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Truist Financial raised their price target on Medtronic from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.92.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

