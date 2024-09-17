1,207 Shares in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Acquired by Frisch Financial Group Inc.

Frisch Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in QUAL. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. City State Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 123.7% in the 1st quarter. City State Bank now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

BATS:QUAL opened at $177.07 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $172.65 and a 200-day moving average of $167.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.96 and a twelve month high of $88.63.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

