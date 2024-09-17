15,000 Shares in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Bought by Monetta Financial Services Inc.

Monetta Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 15,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $940,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,732.3% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,177,309 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,264,109,000 after acquiring an additional 19,759,754 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5,930.8% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,310,132 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $645,930,000 after purchasing an additional 10,139,174 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,816.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,356,173 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $523,514,000 after purchasing an additional 8,186,198 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,565.8% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,078,767 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $318,185,000 after purchasing an additional 4,969,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5,583.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,043,441 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $315,966,000 after buying an additional 4,954,696 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMG stock opened at $57.66 on Tuesday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.37 and a 12 month high of $69.26. The stock has a market cap of $79.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.12.

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 44.01% and a net margin of 13.23%. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $12.65 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 17,394 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.68, for a total transaction of $951,103.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 358,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,591,844. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 1,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total value of $100,920.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,340,333.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 17,394 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.68, for a total value of $951,103.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 358,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,591,844. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,934 shares of company stock worth $1,918,589 over the last quarter. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CMG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $73.36 to $77.76 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.36.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

