4,431 Shares in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Purchased by Excalibur Management Corp

Excalibur Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,431 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1,170.7% during the second quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 521 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the second quarter worth $26,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 261.3% in the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 589 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FCX has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 19th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $49.50 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, June 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.07.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of FCX opened at $42.89 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.05. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.83 and a 12-month high of $55.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $61.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.89.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.07. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 7.60%. The business had revenue of $6.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.55%.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

