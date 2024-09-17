4,608 Shares in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Bought by Tower Wealth Partners Inc.

Tower Wealth Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,608 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 1,170.7% during the second quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 521 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 422.2% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 658 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Up 0.5 %

Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $42.89 on Tuesday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.83 and a fifty-two week high of $55.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.05. The stock has a market cap of $61.61 billion, a PE ratio of 37.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.89.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $6.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 7.83%. The company’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. Research analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 15th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 26.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. UBS Group raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. BNP Paribas raised Freeport-McMoRan to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $49.50 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.07.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

