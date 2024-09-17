55,963 Shares in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Acquired by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 55,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,203,000. Carvana accounts for 0.5% of Virtu Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carvana during the second quarter worth $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carvana by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC boosted its holdings in Carvana by 110.0% in the second quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Carvana by 450.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carvana in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on CVNA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Carvana from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Carvana from $155.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Carvana in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Carvana in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Carvana to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $166.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.94.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Carvana news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 75,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.73, for a total value of $10,179,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,583,131 shares in the company, valued at $5,508,348,370.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.94, for a total transaction of $15,594,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 90,814 shares in the company, valued at $14,161,535.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.73, for a total transaction of $10,179,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,583,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,508,348,370.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,481,866 shares of company stock worth $338,115,484 in the last ninety days. 17.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Carvana Trading Up 7.6 %

Shares of NYSE:CVNA opened at $152.70 on Tuesday. Carvana Co. has a twelve month low of $25.09 and a twelve month high of $159.85. The firm has a market cap of $31.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.97 and a beta of 3.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $140.31 and a 200-day moving average of $113.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.20.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Carvana Co. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Carvana

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

