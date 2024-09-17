60,338 Shares in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Bought by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 60,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,906,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. owned 0.08% of AGCO as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in AGCO during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AGCO during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $341,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AGCO by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 9,476 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in AGCO by 161.5% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 3,405 shares in the last quarter. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AGCO stock opened at $91.16 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. AGCO Co. has a 12 month low of $84.35 and a 12 month high of $130.26. The stock has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of 6.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $92.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.62.

AGCO ( NYSE:AGCO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by ($0.37). AGCO had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 21.17%. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that AGCO Co. will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. AGCO’s payout ratio is 7.85%.

Several brokerages have commented on AGCO. StockNews.com cut shares of AGCO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target (down from $130.00) on shares of AGCO in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on AGCO from $127.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of AGCO from $133.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of AGCO in a research note on Friday, August 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.91.

In related news, Director Michael C. Arnold purchased 1,800 shares of AGCO stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $87.69 per share, with a total value of $157,842.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,794,575.85. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Michael C. Arnold purchased 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $87.69 per share, for a total transaction of $157,842.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,794,575.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lange Bob De bought 1,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $87.91 per share, with a total value of $124,832.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,007 shares in the company, valued at $615,985.37. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

