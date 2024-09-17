A2Z Smart Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:AZ) Short Interest Update

A2Z Smart Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:AZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 59,900 shares, a decline of 12.8% from the August 15th total of 68,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 116,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.
A2Z Smart Technologies Price Performance
Shares of AZ stock opened at $0.69 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.71 and its 200 day moving average is $0.58. The stock has a market cap of $28.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 1.54. A2Z Smart Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.34 and a twelve month high of $1.94.
A2Z Smart Technologies (NASDAQ:AZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.54 million for the quarter. A2Z Smart Technologies had a negative return on equity of 6,821.36% and a negative net margin of 118.83%.
A2Z Smart Technologies Corp., a technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of retail smart cart solutions for grocery stores and supermarkets in Israel and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Precision Metal Parts, Advanced Engineering, and Smart Carts.
