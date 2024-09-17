A2Z Smart Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:AZ) Short Interest Update

A2Z Smart Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:AZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 59,900 shares, a decline of 12.8% from the August 15th total of 68,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 116,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of AZ stock opened at $0.69 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.71 and its 200 day moving average is $0.58. The stock has a market cap of $28.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 1.54. A2Z Smart Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.34 and a twelve month high of $1.94.

A2Z Smart Technologies (NASDAQ:AZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.54 million for the quarter. A2Z Smart Technologies had a negative return on equity of 6,821.36% and a negative net margin of 118.83%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in A2Z Smart Technologies stock. Curated Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in A2Z Smart Technologies Corp. ( NASDAQ:AZ Free Report ) by 200.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,333 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 166,666 shares during the period. Curated Wealth Partners LLC owned approximately 0.20% of A2Z Smart Technologies worth $33,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

A2Z Smart Technologies Corp., a technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of retail smart cart solutions for grocery stores and supermarkets in Israel and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Precision Metal Parts, Advanced Engineering, and Smart Carts.

