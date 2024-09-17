Abbot Financial Management Inc. Raises Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Abbot Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,509 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BCM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 1.1% during the first quarter. BCM Advisors LLC now owns 18,904 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in Schlumberger by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 10,808 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its stake in Schlumberger by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 6,558 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 10,761 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 0.8% during the second quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 26,202 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. 81.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 120,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.19, for a total value of $6,056,326.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 247,699 shares in the company, valued at $12,432,012.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 120,668 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.19, for a total value of $6,056,326.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 247,699 shares in the company, valued at $12,432,012.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total transaction of $492,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 62,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,073,428.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 180,716 shares of company stock worth $9,048,624. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SLB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on Schlumberger from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. UBS Group dropped their target price on Schlumberger from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.72.

Read Our Latest Report on SLB

Schlumberger Stock Up 1.1 %

Schlumberger stock opened at $40.39 on Tuesday. Schlumberger Limited has a 12 month low of $38.66 and a 12 month high of $61.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.35 billion, a PE ratio of 13.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.58.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 21.92%. The company had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.54%.

Schlumberger Profile

(Free Report)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.