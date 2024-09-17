Abbot Financial Management Inc. Sells 159 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Abbot Financial Management Inc. lessened its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,759 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 159 shares during the period. Abbot Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its position in McDonald’s by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 4,384 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,899 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,796 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $829,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s by 99.3% in the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,892 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after acquiring an additional 2,935 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in McDonald’s by 272.9% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 22,983 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $6,815,000 after purchasing an additional 16,819 shares in the last quarter. 70.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.70, for a total transaction of $316,992.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,632,712.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other McDonald’s news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,498 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.36, for a total transaction of $428,967.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $446,721.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.70, for a total value of $316,992.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,583 shares in the company, valued at $3,632,712.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,291 shares of company stock valued at $1,689,073. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on MCD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. TD Cowen cut McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $285.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Truist Financial cut their price objective on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $355.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $265.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $306.11.

McDonald’s Trading Up 0.0 %

McDonald’s stock opened at $296.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.18, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $273.87 and a 200-day moving average of $270.50. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $243.53 and a 1 year high of $302.39.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The fast-food giant reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.62 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.25% and a negative return on equity of 178.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.17 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.71%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

