ABCMETA (META) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $19,270.80

ABCMETA (META) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 17th. One ABCMETA token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. ABCMETA has a total market capitalization of $19,270.80 and approximately $0.29 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ABCMETA has traded 1.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

ABCMETA Profile

ABCMETA (META) is a token. It was first traded on June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11. The official website for ABCMETA is www.abcmeta.io.

ABCMETA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00000019 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 20 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ABCMETA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ABCMETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

