Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.00.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ACRS. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Aclaris Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th.

Aclaris Therapeutics stock opened at $1.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.81 million, a PE ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 0.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.21. Aclaris Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.59 and a 12 month high of $7.54.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 183.28% and a negative return on equity of 53.18%. The company had revenue of $2.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Aclaris Therapeutics will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Braden Michael Leonard purchased 107,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.14 per share, with a total value of $122,474.76. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 13,095,572 shares in the company, valued at $14,928,952.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased a total of 930,502 shares of company stock worth $1,119,232 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 69.5% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 32,843 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 13,461 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 5,265.1% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 62,772 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 61,602 shares during the last quarter. Deuterium Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel drug candidates for immune-inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Contract Research. The Therapeutics segment is involved in identifying and developing therapies to address significant unmet needs for immuno-inflammatory diseases.

