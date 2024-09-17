Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) Cut to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, FinViz reports. They currently have a $75.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $86.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 13.90% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on GOLF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Acushnet from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Acushnet from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Compass Point cut their price target on shares of Acushnet from $78.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.43.

GOLF stock opened at $65.85 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.81. The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.86 and a beta of 0.85. Acushnet has a 12-month low of $49.42 and a 12-month high of $74.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.09). Acushnet had a return on equity of 21.17% and a net margin of 7.91%. The firm had revenue of $683.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $709.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. Acushnet’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Acushnet will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Acushnet news, Director Holdings Corp. Fila sold 587,520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.83, for a total value of $37,501,401.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,522,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,075,940,919.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 54.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Acushnet by 871.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 991,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,948,000 after acquiring an additional 889,515 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Acushnet during the fourth quarter worth $21,945,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in Acushnet in the 1st quarter valued at $8,754,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Acushnet in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,794,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Acushnet in the 4th quarter valued at $7,673,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.12% of the company’s stock.

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

