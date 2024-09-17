Advantage Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) Short Interest Update

Advantage Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAVVF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,451,200 shares, a decrease of 7.8% from the August 15th total of 2,658,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 97.7 days.

Advantage Energy Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS AAVVF opened at $6.70 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.46. Advantage Energy has a 52 week low of $5.90 and a 52 week high of $8.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95 and a beta of 1.63.

Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. Advantage Energy had a return on equity of 5.13% and a net margin of 15.40%. The business had revenue of $73.57 million during the quarter.

Advantage Energy Company Profile

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploitation, development, and production natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the Province of Alberta, Canada. Its assets are located approximately 4 to 80 km northwest of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

