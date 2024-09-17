AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) Given “Buy” Rating at BTIG Research

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at BTIG Research in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $245.00 price target on the aerospace company’s stock. BTIG Research’s target price indicates a potential upside of 40.43% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of AeroVironment from $230.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of AeroVironment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $161.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Baird R W raised shares of AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Raymond James cut shares of AeroVironment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of AeroVironment from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $216.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AeroVironment currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $208.20.

AeroVironment Price Performance

NASDAQ:AVAV traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $174.46. 229,520 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 341,928. AeroVironment has a 12 month low of $104.67 and a 12 month high of $224.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $179.37 and a 200 day moving average of $175.89. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 78.59 and a beta of 0.50.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.28. AeroVironment had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 9.87%. The firm had revenue of $189.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that AeroVironment will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Kevin Patrick Mcdonnell sold 396 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.22, for a total transaction of $77,703.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,254 shares in the company, valued at $3,581,799.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Kevin Patrick Mcdonnell sold 396 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.22, for a total transaction of $77,703.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,254 shares in the company, valued at $3,581,799.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Wahid Nawabi sold 9,867 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.23, for a total transaction of $1,669,792.41. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 99,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,904,723.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,287 shares of company stock worth $1,928,305. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of AeroVironment by 6.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,094,831 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $474,376,000 after purchasing an additional 179,395 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 132.7% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,511,676 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $275,367,000 after purchasing an additional 861,962 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in shares of AeroVironment by 8.8% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 350,733 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $53,760,000 after acquiring an additional 28,288 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of AeroVironment by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 237,477 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,932,000 after acquiring an additional 5,652 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in AeroVironment by 187.5% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 221,749 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,949,000 after purchasing an additional 144,628 shares during the last quarter. 86.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AeroVironment Company Profile

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (SUAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS) segments.

