Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Acquired by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,807,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 285,576 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Aflac were worth $429,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its position in shares of Aflac by 80.0% during the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Aflac in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aflac in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Aflac

In other news, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.94, for a total transaction of $197,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,796,552.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Aflac from $84.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Aflac in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Aflac currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.50.

Aflac Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:AFL opened at $110.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.70 billion, a PE ratio of 12.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Aflac Incorporated has a twelve month low of $74.89 and a twelve month high of $111.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.24.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 28.35% and a return on equity of 16.22%. The company’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aflac Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.08%.

Aflac Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

