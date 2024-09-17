Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) Price Target Increased to $23.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Free Report) (TSE:AGI) had its price objective lifted by Jefferies Financial Group from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on AGI. StockNews.com raised shares of Alamos Gold from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. National Bank Financial cut shares of Alamos Gold from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Sunday, September 8th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Alamos Gold from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a sector outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Alamos Gold from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $23.81.

AGI stock opened at $20.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.26. Alamos Gold has a 1 year low of $10.78 and a 1 year high of $20.90.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:AGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The company had revenue of $332.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. Alamos Gold’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alamos Gold will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Alamos Gold’s payout ratio is presently 19.23%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGI. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new position in Alamos Gold during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in Alamos Gold in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Alamos Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in Alamos Gold during the 1st quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold during the first quarter worth $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.33% of the company’s stock.

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

