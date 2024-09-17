Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) Shares Acquired by Denali Advisors LLC

Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Free Report) by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,644 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,198 shares during the quarter. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Albertsons Companies were worth $842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ACI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Albertsons Companies in the 4th quarter worth $312,510,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,426,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,669,000 after buying an additional 956,744 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,624,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,337,000 after buying an additional 924,519 shares in the last quarter. Lubert Adler Management Company LP lifted its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lubert Adler Management Company LP now owns 2,664,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,629,000 after buying an additional 852,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 84.7% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,598,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,278,000 after buying an additional 733,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

Albertsons Companies Price Performance

ACI opened at $18.86 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.76 and a 200-day moving average of $20.22. The company has a market capitalization of $10.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.46, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.49. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.80 and a 1-year high of $23.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Albertsons Companies Announces Dividend

Albertsons Companies ( NYSE:ACI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $24.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.16 billion. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 56.01% and a net margin of 1.41%. Albertsons Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 26th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 26th. Albertsons Companies’s payout ratio is currently 21.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $27.25 price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.45.

Albertsons Companies Profile

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company’s food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

