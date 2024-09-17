Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the four ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.25.

A number of research firms have commented on ALRS. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Alerus Financial from $22.50 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Alerus Financial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Raymond James upgraded Alerus Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on Alerus Financial from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

Get Alerus Financial alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on ALRS

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alerus Financial

Alerus Financial Trading Up 0.2 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cutler Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alerus Financial by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 157,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,526,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alerus Financial by 380.7% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Alerus Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $81,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Alerus Financial by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 123,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,422,000 after buying an additional 5,323 shares during the period. Finally, Sippican Capital Advisors raised its holdings in Alerus Financial by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 67,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after buying an additional 7,185 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.25% of the company’s stock.

Alerus Financial stock opened at $21.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.58. Alerus Financial has a 52-week low of $16.80 and a 52-week high of $25.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $426.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.02 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $80.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.20 million. Alerus Financial had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 2.39%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Alerus Financial will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Alerus Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. Alerus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 163.27%.

Alerus Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Alerus Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Alerus Financial, National Association that engages in the provision of various financial services to businesses and consumers. The company operates in four segments: Banking, Mortgage, Retirement and Benefit Services, and Wealth Management.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alerus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.