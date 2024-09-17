Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the four ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.25.
A number of research firms have commented on ALRS. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Alerus Financial from $22.50 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Alerus Financial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Raymond James upgraded Alerus Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on Alerus Financial from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.
Read Our Latest Research Report on ALRS
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alerus Financial
Alerus Financial Trading Up 0.2 %
Alerus Financial stock opened at $21.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.58. Alerus Financial has a 52-week low of $16.80 and a 52-week high of $25.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $426.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.02 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.
Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $80.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.20 million. Alerus Financial had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 2.39%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Alerus Financial will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.
Alerus Financial Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. Alerus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 163.27%.
Alerus Financial Company Profile
Alerus Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Alerus Financial, National Association that engages in the provision of various financial services to businesses and consumers. The company operates in four segments: Banking, Mortgage, Retirement and Benefit Services, and Wealth Management.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Alerus Financial
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- Boston Scientific: Why This MedTech Giant Isn’t Slowing Down
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- Silver’s Breakout: 3 Momentum Stocks You Can’t Miss
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- Top 3 Dividend Stocks to Beat Market Volatility and Boost Returns
Receive News & Ratings for Alerus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.