Alpha Family Trust Increases Stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Alpha Family Trust raised its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 21.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,045 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Alpha Family Trust’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 21.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 49,297,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,016,023,000 after purchasing an additional 8,733,326 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 11,127.2% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,972,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,043,000 after purchasing an additional 4,928,441 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at $193,342,000. Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 12,032,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,051,000 after acquiring an additional 2,973,234 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 30.5% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,698,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,924,000 after acquiring an additional 2,964,850 shares during the period. 70.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coca-Cola Stock Up 1.0 %

KO stock opened at $72.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $68.47 and a 200 day moving average of $64.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $310.60 billion, a PE ratio of 28.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $51.55 and a 52 week high of $73.53.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.92% and a return on equity of 43.62%. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 77.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coca-Cola

In other Coca-Cola news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 18,482 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.95, for a total transaction of $1,274,333.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 223,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,398,603.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Lisa Chang sold 58,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.51, for a total value of $3,981,938.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,074,330.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nancy Quan sold 18,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.95, for a total transaction of $1,274,333.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 223,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,398,603.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 974,715 shares of company stock worth $579,704,927. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.07.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

