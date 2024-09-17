Alpha Financial Partners LLC Purchases 5,560 Shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Alpha Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 41.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,925 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,560 shares during the period. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 1.7% of Alpha Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Alpha Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SGOV. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 185.8% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 5,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 3,783 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 158.1% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after acquiring an additional 11,282 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC now owns 8,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 5,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 586.2% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 45,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,573,000 after acquiring an additional 38,963 shares during the period.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SGOV opened at $100.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $100.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.52. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $100.04 and a one year high of $100.75.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Profile

