Alpha Financial Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Alpha Financial Partners LLC lessened its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 72.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,721 shares during the quarter. Alpha Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HDV. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 22,213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,266,000 after acquiring an additional 2,239 shares during the period. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. boosted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. now owns 11,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 63,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,459,000 after buying an additional 4,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 150,091 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,315,000 after buying an additional 9,721 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core High Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Performance

HDV opened at $118.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.16 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.55. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a one year low of $93.46 and a one year high of $119.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $114.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.67.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.